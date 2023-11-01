Christmas tree permits for Tahoe National Forest available next week

Source: Pixabay
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - Christmas tree permits for the Tahoe National Forest will become available next week on Nov. 7.

The permits will be available here, but a limited number will be made available for in-person purchase at district offices.

Permits will be sold for $10 and will be valid for one tree with a limit of two permits per household.

Permits may only be used on the Tahoe National Forest between Nov. 7 and Dec. 31 and only used to harvest a tree.

The Tahoe National Forest is also advising people of the following:

  • Off-road motor vehicle travel is not allowed. Permit holders should be prepared to hike, ski or snowshoe to find their Christmas tree, and should bring a tape measure, saw or ax, tarp and rope to cut and transport their tree.
  • The Tahoe National Forest has limitations on tree sizes and species that are available for cutting. Permit holders are asked to review both requirements and tree cutting maps to ensure their selected tree meets permit guidelines and is located within forest boundaries.
  • Although tree cutting is permitted through the end of December, officials recommend cutting early in the season before higher elevations become inaccessible due to snow and ice. Trees can stay fresh for several weeks if properly stored. Because trees begin to lose moisture as soon as they are cut, place them in water as soon as possible.
  • Be prepared for unpredictable weather changes and cold conditions in higher elevations. Check weather and road conditions prior to departure. Ensure your gas tank is full, and pack warm clothing, water, emergency food and tire chains.

