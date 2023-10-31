Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death

Latest News

FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer confident it can win back US drinkers, but sales are still down after backlash
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
Man traveling from Nevada to east coast by buggy
Man traveling from Nevada to east coast by buggy
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south