Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weather will slowly warm back up this week as November arrives. Expect occasional clouds on Halloween night, with dry weather and milder temperatures. More unsettled weather is likely Thursday through the weekend, with more wind a chance of showers. Don’t forget to roll the clocks back one hour to standard time when you go to bed Saturday night. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.