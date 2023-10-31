Trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Mansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tonight is the annual trick-or-treating event at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. This will be the first Halloween Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo will be celebrating at the mansion.

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters are expected to show. Last year 800 pounds of candy were passed out and this year is expected to be the same. The candy is all donated from local grocery stores and other businesses. The event is free and is happening tonight from 5 to 8 p.m.

Go dressed in your best or scariest costume.

