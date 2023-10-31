Theatreworks of Northern Nevada presents “Clue: The Musical”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the most recent production from Theatreworks of Northern Nevada, the cast and crew of “Clue: The Musical” bring a board game turned movie to the stage in Reno.

Jillian Helget, board president and fundraising committee chair; Elisha Harris, executive director; and actors Elle Starr (Ms. Scarlett) and Mickey Melillo (Mr. Green) stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to get their tickets for this upcoming show.

According to the description on TWNN’s website, “The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. This colorful crowd-pleaser was devised by the authors of Murder at Rutherford House and other popular interactive entertainments.”

Performances of “Clue: The Musical” takes place November 17-19.

Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m.

