RPD looking for missing and endangered 12-year-old boy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

Edmund Mance-Julian was last seen leaving his residence at 4055 Gardella Avenue #1028 in Reno.

Police say he left a note saying he was running away from home but did not take any clothes or belongings with him.

He is described as being mixed-race, five-foot-seven, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Edmund and his family recently moved to Reno and he is unfamiliar with the area.

Edmund has no means of communication and was last seen wearing an orange vest and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.