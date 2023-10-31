New CEO of EDAWN, Taylor Adams, shares his plans for the future of Western Nevada development

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Taylor Adams and his family moved from Virginia Beach in July 2023 to start his new role as the CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). This Reno-based organization is “a private/public partnership established in 1983. They are committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.”

Adams officially took over the job from former CEO, Mike Kazmierski, in August. He stopped by Morning Break Tuesday to share in greater detail what drew him to the position, the role EDAWN plays in the future growth of the region and his plans for bringing more economic development to Reno, Sparks and Tahoe.

