Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast with horse and wagon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast. But it hasn’t come without its challenges.

“He could’ve hit a car just as easily as he hit me,” begins Lee’s story.

Lee “The Horselogger,” as he likes to be called, started his original journey in September 2023, until his wagon was hit by a car.

“I look at getting a team of horses and driving, just the same way as you do getting in your car. I look at it exactly the same, it just takes longer,” Lee says.

According to Lee, he was hit at about 75 miles per hour. Neither him nor his horse were hurt, but the wagon, was completely demolished.

“I was knocked out apparently. When I came to, I yelled “Get the horse!” He’s my hero. He’s a tough horse to handle something like that,” said Lee.

The whole ordeal has hardly changed Lee’s view on his travel methods.

“I refuse to function out of fear,” Lee said.

In fact, Lee has done this same trip five times traveling 20 thousand miles with just himself, a horse, and a buggy. He says that at the most, he will go 30 miles a day based of how the horse is feeling, so the trips take quite some time.

“You can see America in a way that no one sees anymore,” Lee says.

After taking the last month to repair his wagon Lee has since re-started his trip to get back to doing what he loves. Leaving in October we asked if he was worried about the cold. He simply said no, because he grew up in Alaska.

“There are A lot of good people out in America. Part of the reason I travel is to meet these people and talk with them and encourage them,” said Lee.

He just has one thing to ask of those people. That we slow down.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/us-get-going-again

