Local ranch looks to bring Indoor horse arena to south Reno

A rendering of what the new arena would look like from the road
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the closure of the indoor equestrian center at Rancharrah, locals who like to ride their horses indoors in the winter months are currently without an option.  But one local ranch is hoping to fill that void.

“We have the spot,” said Silver Circle Ranch owner Landess Witmer. “It’s been here 50 years.”

The property is located on Holcomb Ranch Lane in South Reno. Witmer says the hope is to convert the outdoor riding area into an indoor version that could be used even during the cold winter months.

“We avoid pitfalls like frozen footing, and it would help the safety piece for riders and those handling the horses,” said Liz Reader, owner of Pair of Aces Stables at the Ranch.

Reader was able to explain why some neighbors do not like this idea.

“People were concerned we were going to build an events center, and they were concerned about traffic increases,” she explained.

Witmer says she expects traffic to her ranch to be the same as it’s been, with just more regulars being able to ride in the winter.

“The business is what it is regardless of whether we have the indoor arena or not,” Reader emphasized.

The development needs county approval, and Witmer says she is going to make the case before the board of community adjustment this Thursday.

And if all goes their way Witmer says they hope to have this up and running by the end of next summer.

