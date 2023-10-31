Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract
Missing endangered woman
Reno police report missing woman found

Latest News

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
Trick-or-Treating at the Governor's Mansion
Trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Mansion
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal