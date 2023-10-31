Las Vegas man sentenced for possession, distribution of thousands of child exploitation images

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who committed an additional felony offense while on release was sentenced by United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 111 months in prison followed by a 20-year term of supervised release for collecting and sharing thousands of child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants to other people — including people who did not want to view the images.

Colby Matthew Olen, 36, pleaded guilty in July to distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. In addition to imprisonment, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Olen must register as a sex offender and keep the registration current.

According to court documents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about Olen’s involvement with child sexual abuse materials. In September 2020, a search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence. A forensic examination of electronic devices belonging to Olen found images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

On November 25, 2020, a criminal complaint charged Olen with distribution of child pornography. Although the government moved for detention, Olen was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and was advised of potential enhanced penalties for committing another felony offense while on release. In June 2021, a second search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence after a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A forensic examination of Olen’s electronic devices revealed child sexual abuse materials including videos of children as young as infants. Olen was arrested and a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Olen with an additional felony offense committed while on release.

Olen admitted he distributed child sexual abuse materials to others through an online cloud storage and file hosting service. In total, he distributed 2,716 videos and 5,203 images of child sexual abuse materials.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or https://report.cybertip.org.

