KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets second chance (and more time) to make pastrami omelette

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Halloween episode of KOLO Cooks is all about redemption! The last time Chef Jonathan Chapin tried to make an omelette on the show, we ran out of time. Turns out KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko had no idea how long a good omelette takes and it’s not 5 minutes. This time she and Chef Chapin had plenty of time to cook this breakfast staple and even get a few jokes in there along the way.

Ingredients:

  1. 4 eggs (scrambled)
  2. Pastrami (chopped, with one piece left long)
  3. Swiss cheese
  4. Muenster cheese
  5. Red Onion (diced)
  6. Dijon mustard
  7. Heavy cream
  8. Olives (sliced)
  9. Mushrooms (sliced)
  10. Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Take onion, olives and pastrami and cook in butter.
  2. Add eggs on medium heat.
  3. Flip when ready.
  4. Fold in cheese.
  5. When putting on plate, put long piece of pastrami sticking out in the middle of the fold.
  6. In separate pan, heat cream and mustard.
  7. Cover omelette with sauce.
  8. Put sliced olive on top.
  9. Voila SNAKE HEAD omelette for Halloween!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

