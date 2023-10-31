Grant funding to help local non-profit protect Truckee River

Truckee River in Sparks, Nev. in April 2022.
Truckee River in Sparks, Nev. in April 2022.(Ed Pearce)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:45 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One Truckee River has received $135,000 in grant funding to help efforts to implement a management plan for the river’s watershed. The money is coming from the Truckee River Fund at the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.

The One Truckee River Management Plan was developed as a collaboration between multiple agencies and approved by Washoe County, the City of Reno, and the City of Sparks in 2016.

One Truckee River officials say protecting the river is essential because it is a vital and complex river providing 85% of irreplaceable drinking water to the local region along with numerous recreational opportunities. It also provides habitat for the Lahontan cutthroat trout and Cui-ui suckerfish, both federally-listed fish.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death

Latest News

.
Federal judge blocks California law banning gun shows at county fairs
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast with horse and wagon