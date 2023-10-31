Airport launches ‘Wait & Win’ campaign for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On a Tuesday this is a good sign.

There are parking spots available here at the airport. But as we get closer to the weekend, the airport tells us these lots will be at 84% capacity.

“We are starting to see the lots start to fill up as early as Thursday,” says Nicolle Staten, Public Affairs Coordinator for the Reno Tahoe Airport. “And Friday are our busiest days as well. Our busiest times are 4:00am to 6:00am as well and 10:00am. So, we have really early flights. So, our parking is starting to fill up that early.”

Staten says the airport is seeing an uptick in business travel which may account for the parking challenge here.

But as the holidays approach it is only going to get worse. Historically the parking lots are at 150% capacity on Thanksgiving weekend. That means overflow lots will be open for travelers who need to park their car and head out of town.

These are just a couple of reasons for arriving two hours early.

For arriving passengers, the airport is noticing more and more drivers *parking* and waiting curbside. We noticed some at curbside for more than 30 minutes. That’s also going to be a problem in the next two months.

It’s hoped the “Wait and Win” campaign alleviates the problem over the holidays.

“The “Wait and Win” giveaway,” says Staten. “We are hoping to have drivers park on our loop road when they are picking up and dropping off passengers.”

By using the Free Airport Waiting Lot, drivers won’t be contributing to the congestion.

So where does the “Win” come in?

A QR Code will be posted in the lot where drivers can scan the code and become eligible to win airline tickets to anywhere Southwest Airline flies.

The campaign starts November 1, 2023, and goes to the end of the year.

On average a passenger can make it to curbside pickup about 30 minutes after this plane lands. With a cell phone that could mean spending a half hour or less in the Free Airport Waiting Lot.

It’s located just south of the airport on Terminal Way.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.