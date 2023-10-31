2024 K9 Calendar raising funds for dogs

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is taking $20 donations for the 2024 police dog calendar. All of the money raised will be used to help the dogs who will work to keep you and your family safe.

“These dogs do some pretty amazing things. Their noses and their abilities to get into areas where we can’t where it’s not safe for us to get to. These dogs do everything we ask for a ball,” said Washoe County K9 Deputy Sheriff, Brian Harris.

It costs hundreds of dollars to fully equip one police dog with protective equipment including bullet proof vests, GPS collars, and protective eye gear and the cost to purchase a new police dog is between $27,000 and $31,000.

As of today, Washoe County has 8 highly trained and disciplined K9′s in service.

This money is critical for the K9 program in Washoe County because most of the money to pay for these dogs comes from donations.

Click here to make a $20 donation and receive a 2024 Washoe County K9 Calendar

