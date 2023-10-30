Washoe County still working to solve 1997 cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is working to solve a 1997 cold case and are partnering with Othram to identify a Jane Doe connected to the case.

In June of 1997, the remains of an unidentified woman were found buried underneath stones in a shallow grave in Reno. Detectives estimated they belonged to a white woman between the age of 35 and 45.

She was five foot two inches tall and had brown hair at the time of her death. Her weight and eye color could not be determined. Investigators say that during her life, the left side of the woman’s mandible was broken and then repaired by the placement of a metal plate.

Several items of clothing were recovered along with the woman’s remains, including a pair of dark blue dungaree pants, size 5.5 light gray and white athletic shoes, white socks, and a black padded long sleeve jacket with a bright orange inner lining.

She was found wearing a yellow oval “Elgin” brand watch, a black and silver colored metal ring with a magenta-colored stone with 1992 and oakridge inscribed on it. She also had a silver-colored ring in the shape of two hearts, and a bronze-colored bracelet. Crime scene investigators also found a bolo tie with a black braid, an arrow-shaped white and black stone, and a metal whistle.

Details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems in August of 2010. Forensic reconstruction was used to depict how the woman may have looked in life, but no leads were established, and the case has gone cold.

Now, in 2023, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is partnering with Othram to generate new leads in the case using advanced DNA technology and forensic genetic genealogy.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at 775-785-6114 and reference case number 1997-00667 or NamUs ID #UP7713.

