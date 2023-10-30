Washoe County still working to solve 1997 cold case

The facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe
The facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe(Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is working to solve a 1997 cold case and are partnering with Othram to identify a Jane Doe connected to the case.

In June of 1997, the remains of an unidentified woman were found buried underneath stones in a shallow grave in Reno. Detectives estimated they belonged to a white woman between the age of 35 and 45.

She was five foot two inches tall and had brown hair at the time of her death. Her weight and eye color could not be determined. Investigators say that during her life, the left side of the woman’s mandible was broken and then repaired by the placement of a metal plate.

Several items of clothing were recovered along with the woman’s remains, including a pair of dark blue dungaree pants, size 5.5 light gray and white athletic shoes, white socks, and a black padded long sleeve jacket with a bright orange inner lining.

She was found wearing a yellow oval “Elgin” brand watch, a black and silver colored metal ring with a magenta-colored stone with 1992 and oakridge inscribed on it. She also had a silver-colored ring in the shape of two hearts, and a bronze-colored bracelet. Crime scene investigators also found a bolo tie with a black braid, an arrow-shaped white and black stone, and a metal whistle.

Details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems in August of 2010. Forensic reconstruction was used to depict how the woman may have looked in life, but no leads were established, and the case has gone cold.

Now, in 2023, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is partnering with Othram to generate new leads in the case using advanced DNA technology and forensic genetic genealogy.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at 775-785-6114 and reference case number 1997-00667 or NamUs ID #UP7713.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract

Latest News

Cheers for Change
Voodoo Brewing Co. hosting “Cheers for Change” mental health awareness fundraiser
Jacob and Derek Wellock, Double Edge Fitness
Double Edge Fitness hosts 2nd annual MetCon for Hope mental health and suicide awareness event
CCSNN Stuff-A-Bus Event
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosts Stuff-A-Bus fundraiser at The Atlantis Casino
Dennis Belisle, ABC Mental Tuffness
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle introduces the seven steps for achieving GRIT Mindset