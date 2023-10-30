Voodoo Brewing Co. hosting “Cheers for Change” mental health awareness fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Voodoo Brewing Co. is hosting a mental health awareness and fundraising event Saturday, Nov. 4. “Cheers for Change” is in collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) who will also be the beneficiaries of this event.

Owner, Amy Hitchcock, and a couple of her bartenders, Skyler Caudill and Rylee Gallagher, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to Saturday’s event.

There will be live music by local musicians, raffle prizes, games, mental health resources, special menu items, self care activities and more. It takes place from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Voodoo Brewing Co. (550 W. Plumb Lane, Reno).

You can follow Voodoo Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on this event and others.

