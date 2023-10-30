Renown receives $5 million donation for new breast cancer center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction continues on the Renown South Meadows specialty care center. It is a place that we now know will feature a state of the art breast cancer center on its third floor.

“The surgeons are here. The imaging is here. The infusion therapy is here,” said Jeanne Conrad, who along with her husband Raymond donated $5 million for the project.

“Nothing in this community will compare to what this breast cancer center will do,” she emphasized.

Renown says they were looking for some philanthropic funding to raise $11 million to put towards what they will call the Conrad Breast Center.

Greg Walaitis is the Chief Development officer for the Renown Health Foundation. He says Nevada ranks 43rd on a recent list of the 50 states for medical care and hopes the this will help boost the states ranking.

“This is just the start,” he said. “The vision for us is to continue to provide the best of the best.”

Walatis says they have already taken a big step with regards to breast cancer care before the center has even been completed, with two board certified surgeons having already been hired.

Renown says the new center is expected to open in about a year from now.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.