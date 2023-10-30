Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle introduces the seven steps for achieving GRIT Mindset

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For this week’s Monday Motivations, Dennis Belisle, the founder of ABC Mental Tuffness Training, stopped by Morning Break to expand the topic of mental grit which he first introduced us to earlier this month.

Last time, Belisle shared his thoughts on 1) process before outcome; 2) strength before weakness; and 3) achievement before avoidance. Those are the three pillars of GRIT Mindset.

However, there are seven steps to help us focus on those three pillars:

Create a clear vision. Focus on your passion. Cultivate high level of fitness. Don’t discount the small steps. Develop consistent habits. Seek social and peer support. Develop relationship with a mentor.

During this Monday’s interview, he specifically focused on step one, creating a clear vision. Watch Monday’s interview to learn more.

Dennis Belisle is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about ABC Mental Tuffness, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

