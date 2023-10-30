Grand opening of Cracker Barrel in Reno

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening October 30, Cracker Barrel opens its doors in northern Nevada. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is an American chain of restaurants and gift stores with southern country themes.

The restaurant is located at 935 West 5th Street and is open every day and is only closed on Christmas. Customers can expect homestyle chicken, breakfast served all day, and hand-rolled biscuits.

A handful of people were forming a line in the restaurant’s signature rocking chairs they have outside their doors before they opened.

Cracker Barrel is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to check out their menu, click here.

