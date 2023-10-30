Eastbound lanes of South McCarran to close Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The eastbound lanes of South McCarran Boulevard will close this Friday for utility improvements.

Travel lanes on South McCarran from Airway Drive to Longley Lane will close from 8:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Nov. 6.

Drivers are being told to expect detours and lane closures. One such detour will include either Peckham Lane or Airway Drive to Longley Lane. The construction zone will be the home of the new Airway Commerce Park. The shell construction is expected to be done in May 2024.

Drivers and pedestrians should use caution while in the area and take the detour noted above.

