Double Edge Fitness hosts 2nd annual MetCon for Hope mental health and suicide awareness event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Derek and Jacob Wellock own Double Edge Fitness (DEF). Each year they host a fundraiser called MetCon for Hope. And for the last couple years they have partnered with Forever14 to help them with their mission to end teen suicide.

The Wellock brothers shared their story and passion around bringing awareness mental health issues and resources on Morning Break. They use fitness and health to help people all year round and MetCon for Hope is a big part of that.

MetCon for Hope will take place Friday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m. at Double Edge Fitness in South Reno. Follow DEF on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the event.

