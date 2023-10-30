Cortez Masto urges Biden to require insurers to fully cover birth control

A file image of birth control pills
A file image of birth control pills(WIS/File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is urging the Biden administration to require insurers to fully cover over the counter birth control, with no out of pocket costs.

She joined Patty Murray (D-Wash), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ron Wyden (D-Ore), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis) and 46 other Senators in sending a letter asking Biden to clarify that all health insurance plans must fully cover the cost of birth control pills without a prescription.

This includes coverage of Opill, the first-ever FDA approved over the counter birth control pill, which becomes available in early 2024.

“We urge you to improve health insurance coverage, both public and private, of the full range of FDA-approved, granted, or cleared contraceptive products—including birth control that is available over-the-counter (OTC) without requiring a prescription for coverage,” the senators wrote Monday in their letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the Department of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su. “Over 19 million women live in counties with limited access to health care providers that offer comprehensive contraceptive services, and about one-third of women who have received prescription contraceptives have reported barriers to access. Expanding access to affordable coverage for eligible, uninsured populations would improve the quality of contraceptive care that patients receive.”

You can read their full letter here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract

Latest News

The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Nevada man charged with threatening U.S. Senator
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in...
The campaign spotlight this weekend is on Nevada, where dueling elections could confuse GOP voters
“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines her position on abortion. File photo.
Vegas: Nikki Haley accuses Trump of pursuing ‘chaos, vendettas and drama’ at Jewish Republican event
House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Amodei explains support for Johnson for top House job; NV Dems express concern