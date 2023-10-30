Christmas tree permits for Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest go on sale Wednesday

A file image of a Christmas Tree (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
A file image of a Christmas Tree (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas tree permits for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will go on sale starting this Wednesday, Nov. 1.

They will be available for purchase online here, as well as in-person at a number of locations. Details about the designated cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that may be cut can be found here.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has a long history of welcoming holiday visitors into the Forest to cut their own Christmas trees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “This is a generational tradition for many families and maybe a new experience for those just getting acquainted with the program. Either way, it is a special way for the public to connect with and create memories within their local National Forest.”

Permits will be issued on a first-come first-served basis for $10, with an additional $2.50 charge per transaction if buying online. There will be a limit of two trees per household. The permits are non-refundable, nontransferable, and valid until Christmas Day.

The Bridgeport Ranger District office, located at 75694 U.S. 395, Bridgeport, CA 93517, will be offering the permits for in person shoppers. The Carson Ranger District office, located at 1536 South Carson Street, will also make permits available for in person shoppers.

“Keep your family and your safety in mind as you head out to look for a Christmas tree on National Forest lands,” said Dunkelberger. “Dress warmly and bring a saw, shovel, map, snacks, and water. Also, ensure relatives or friends know where you are going and when to expect you home.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract

Latest News

Clara's Nutcracker Tea is a fundraiser for the Nevada Dance Company.
Clara's Nutcracker Tea
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Nevada man charged with threatening U.S. Senator
The facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe
Washoe County still working to solve 1997 cold case
Cheers for Change
Voodoo Brewing Co. hosting “Cheers for Change” mental health awareness fundraiser