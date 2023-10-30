Christmas tree permits for Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest go on sale Wednesday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas tree permits for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will go on sale starting this Wednesday, Nov. 1.

They will be available for purchase online here, as well as in-person at a number of locations. Details about the designated cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that may be cut can be found here.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has a long history of welcoming holiday visitors into the Forest to cut their own Christmas trees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “This is a generational tradition for many families and maybe a new experience for those just getting acquainted with the program. Either way, it is a special way for the public to connect with and create memories within their local National Forest.”

Permits will be issued on a first-come first-served basis for $10, with an additional $2.50 charge per transaction if buying online. There will be a limit of two trees per household. The permits are non-refundable, nontransferable, and valid until Christmas Day.

The Bridgeport Ranger District office, located at 75694 U.S. 395, Bridgeport, CA 93517, will be offering the permits for in person shoppers. The Carson Ranger District office, located at 1536 South Carson Street, will also make permits available for in person shoppers.

“Keep your family and your safety in mind as you head out to look for a Christmas tree on National Forest lands,” said Dunkelberger. “Dress warmly and bring a saw, shovel, map, snacks, and water. Also, ensure relatives or friends know where you are going and when to expect you home.”

