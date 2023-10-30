Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosts Stuff-A-Bus fundraiser at The Atlantis Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations are teaming up for the 22nd annual Stuff-A-Bus Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 1-3 at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement, stopped by Morning Break to explain what items are needed for this donation drive.

Those wishing to donate to Stuff-A-Bus can deliver items such as new warm winter clothes for people of all ages: coats, jackets, hats, beanies, gloves and pajamas for kids in need; canned and non-perishable food items for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry; and new toys for Catholic Charities’ Operation Stocking Stuffer.

Just drop off items to the Atlantis Casino Resort between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Holiday helpers from Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations will be on hand to accept your donations and Stuff-A-Bus.

