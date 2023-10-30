Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosts Stuff-A-Bus fundraiser at The Atlantis Casino

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations are teaming up for the 22nd annual Stuff-A-Bus Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 1-3 at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement, stopped by Morning Break to explain what items are needed for this donation drive.

Those wishing to donate to Stuff-A-Bus can deliver items such as new warm winter clothes for people of all ages: coats, jackets, hats, beanies, gloves and pajamas for kids in need; canned and non-perishable food items for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry; and new toys for Catholic Charities’ Operation Stocking Stuffer.

Just drop off items to the Atlantis Casino Resort between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Holiday helpers from Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations will be on hand to accept your donations and Stuff-A-Bus.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract

Latest News

The facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe
Washoe County still working to solve 1997 cold case
Cheers for Change
Voodoo Brewing Co. hosting “Cheers for Change” mental health awareness fundraiser
Jacob and Derek Wellock, Double Edge Fitness
Double Edge Fitness hosts 2nd annual MetCon for Hope mental health and suicide awareness event
Dennis Belisle, ABC Mental Tuffness
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle introduces the seven steps for achieving GRIT Mindset