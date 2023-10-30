Alleged serial arsonist arrested in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - An alleged serial arsonist has been arrested in El Dorado County.

27-year-old Steven Saunders was taken into custody after police say he started three fires in Pollock Pines, California in mid-September. Since his arrest on Oct. 23, Saunders has been charged in connection with two additional fires, bringing the total number of fires he is accused of starting to five, spanning El Dorado and Amador counties.

Saunders has been booked into the El Dorado County Jail, and is suspected of starting these fires:

A fire at the Taco Bell on 6454 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines on Sept. 13.

A vegetation fire behind the Family Dollar Store at 6524 Pony Express Trail, also on Sept. 13.

A vegetation fire on Sept. 14 behind the CVS at 6450 Pony Express Trail.

A vegetation fire on Oct. 21 in the area of Meadow View Road and Shenandoah Road in River Pines.

A vegetation fire on Oct. 23 in the area of Highway 49 and Ore Court in Logtown.

Evidence obtained at the scene of these fires determined they were caused by arson.

