SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews are on the scene of a fire estimated to be 10 acres to 20 acres in east Sparks.

The Sunday afternoon fire is in the area of Northern Nevada Medical Center and S Hill.

Fire engines are setting up structure protection at the east end of Prater Way.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

