Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into tour bus, officials say

Police say the pickup driver in the crash was driving the wrong way on Loop 101 in Peoria when he crashed into a tour bus. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Peter Valencia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A wrong-way driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a tour bus in a head-on collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Peoria, Arizona.

Officials said the crash was a head-on collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a band tour bus hauling a trailer.

KPHO reports the bus was carrying a band called Piano Men: Generations, which performs in Billy Joel and Elton John tribute concerts.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two people from the bus were also taken to the hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

Five other people were treated on the scene.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but said impairment appears to be a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

