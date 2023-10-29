Wolf Pack Soccer sees season end in Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KOLO) - Nevada soccer fell to Boise State 2-0 Sunday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament at the University of Wyoming.

The Pack made their first appearance in the Mountain West Tournament since 2013 and third appearance overall since joining the conference. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Emily McCue recorded 10 saves, the most by a Nevada goalkeeper in a Mountain West Tournament match. Fifth year defender Gabby Brown had a pair of shots to finish her career with 154 shots, tied for the most in program history.

Nevada channeled its excitement of playing in the postseason to tame the Boise State offense to start the match. The Pack only allowed one shot on goal to the Broncos through the first 14 minutes, with McCue’s first save of the match keeping things scoreless.

Boise State’s Kenzie MacMillan came up with the match’s first goal to take a 1-0 lead. MacMillan looked for her second goal of the afternoon by firing three shots on goal in a six-minute span. McCue, however, came up with three saves to hold the deficit at one goal.

The Broncos scored again 20 minutes later to take a two-goal lead, carrying the lead into the 45-minute break.

While Nevada’s defense kept Boise State’s offense at bay to start the second half, Nevada looked to trim the deficit with a shot on goal in the 58th minute. Boise State collected the save and forced the Pack to only three shot opportunities with 10 minutes left in the match.

Nevada fired a pair of shots in the final minutes, but both went off target that gave Boise State the win. Nevada finished the 2023 season with a 6-10-5 overall record, doubling its wins from the previous year. With its No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, the Pack had their strongest finish in conference play in the last decade. Junior forward Emily Rich earned a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team while redshirt freshman Ally Larkin was named to the All-Mountain West Newcomer Team.

