Tarantula blamed for injury crash in Death Valley; drivers urged to go slow

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) -Swiss travelers braked suddenly in Death Valley Saturday to avoid a tarantula and that led to a crash, the National Park Service said Sunday.

It happened on California 190 east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park, the park service said.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Canada crashed into the Swiss couple’s rented camper van. Park staff took him for medical treatment in Pahrump.

The spider crawled away unhurt, the park service said. The park service asked drivers to be extra careful.

“Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee on scene at the accident.

Tarantulas spend most of their long lives in underground burrows. People see them most often in the fall, when 8- to 10-year-old male tarantulas leave their burrows to search for a mate. The female sometimes kills and eats him after mating. Even if she doesn’t kill him, the male tarantula rarely lives more than a few more months. However, female tarantulas can live for 25 years, mating multiple times. Tarantulas are slow-moving and nonaggressive. A tarantula’s bite is reported to be similar to a bee sting, and is not deadly to humans.

