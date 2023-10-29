Nevada cruises in exhibition tune-up 90-52

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Women’s Basketball played its final tune-up ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, defeating Cal State East Bay, 90-52, Sunday at Lawlor Events Center.

Fifteen members of the squad saw court time in the contest, as the Pack shot 44.9 percent from the field, and hit from an impressive 80.8-percent clip from the line.

The Wolf Pack pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 75 percent from the field and turning a slim three-point lead after a quarter into a 38-26 halftime advantage.

The barrage continued after the break, as Nevada extended the lead to 21 at 60-39 while holding the Pioneers to just 5-for-17 from the field. Nevada poured in 30 points in the final frame to salt away the contest.

The Pack defense was impressive, committing just 15 fouls as Cal State East Bay shot just 11 free throws. Nevada held the Pioneers to just 27.3 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes, preventing any thinning of its lead.

Nevada opens the regular season Thursday, Nov. 9, hosting Sacramento State at 6:30 p.m.

