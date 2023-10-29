Nevada cruises in exhibition tune-up 90-52

Lexie Givens, Audrey Roden combine for 38
Lexie Givens, Audrey Roden combine for 38(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Women’s Basketball played its final tune-up ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, defeating Cal State East Bay, 90-52, Sunday at Lawlor Events Center.

Fifteen members of the squad saw court time in the contest, as the Pack shot 44.9 percent from the field, and hit from an impressive 80.8-percent clip from the line.

The Wolf Pack pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 75 percent from the field and turning a slim three-point lead after a quarter into a 38-26 halftime advantage.

The barrage continued after the break, as Nevada extended the lead to 21 at 60-39 while holding the Pioneers to just 5-for-17 from the field. Nevada poured in 30 points in the final frame to salt away the contest.

The Pack defense was impressive, committing just 15 fouls as Cal State East Bay shot just 11 free throws. Nevada held the Pioneers to just 27.3 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes, preventing any thinning of its lead.

Nevada opens the regular season Thursday, Nov. 9, hosting Sacramento State at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
SPD & REMSA respond to incident on Boise Dr.
Sparks Police investigating suspicious death
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week
One person was injured in a crash at Reno Stead Airport.
Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Douglas County school board president comments on Gilbert’s contract

Latest News

Nevada opens at #5 Virginia Thursday
Wolf Pack Soccer sees season end in Mountain West Tournament
The National Park Service supplied this photograph of a Death Valley tarantula, but said it...
Tarantula blamed for injury crash in Death Valley; drivers urged to go slow
Slot Machine
Nevada gaming board seek policy against trespassing gamblers allowed to collect jackpot winnings
This is a screenshot of a video provided by the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe of its Haunted Hotel...
Hyatt haunted house raises $5K for Incline school; pet costume contest Monday
Richard Toney, Jr. returns an interception 43 yards for a touchdown as the Wolf Pack defense...
Defense comes up big again as Nevada beats New Mexico 34-24