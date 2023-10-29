Hyatt haunted house raises $5K for Incline school; pet costume contest Monday

This is a screenshot of a video provided by the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe of its Haunted Hotel...
This is a screenshot of a video provided by the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe of its Haunted Hotel to raise money for Incline Village Elementary School.(Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe raised $5,000 for an Incline Village Elementary School program Saturday during its annual Haunted Hotel.

The Hyatt’s second floor transformed into a Haunted Hotel experience, with a different theme in each guestroom. The earlier showing was for younger children followed by a scarier production for those 14 and older.

The money will go for the Step up for STEM program, designed to broaden critical thinking skills and open opportunities for career or higher education degrees.

Monday at 4:30 p.m. the resort hosts its Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest. Resort guests and local residents show off their pets’ best Halloween costumes. Categories include best costume duo for pets and owners and best overall costume.

Entry fee is $10 and includes a beverage and pup treats. People register from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spectators encouraged.

The event will also feature a raffle to benefit Pet Network Humane Society with prizes ranging from a staycation package to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to a gift card for Lone Eagle Grille.

