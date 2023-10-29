Defense comes up big again as Nevada beats New Mexico 34-24

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - • Nevada defeated New Mexico, 34-24, Saturday night ... Nevada is now 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in Mountain West play.

• Nevada leads the all-time series with New Mexico, 6-3-1.

• The win was Nevada’s first at Mackay Stadium since a 38-14 victory over Texas State on Sept. 3, 2022 ... it ended a streak of eight home losses.

• Nevada’s 24 first-half points marks its highest first-half scoring output since scoring 31 in a 52-10 win at Colorado Satte on Nov. 27, 2021.

• Nevada’s shutout streak was ended with 11:21 remaining in the third quarter on Luke Drzewiecki’s 47-yard field goal ... it snapped a shutout run of 97:16 of game time by the Nevada defense.

• New Mexico’s touchdown with 8:12 left in the third quarter ended the Nevada defense’s streak of not giving up a touchdown at 100:25 of game time.

• Nevada rushed for 180 yards Saturday night, its second-highest total of the season (187 vs. UNLV, Oct. 14).

• Jamaal Bell led the Wolf Pack with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and caught two passes for two yards.

• New Mexico rushed for just 83 yards Saturday night, an opponent season low.

• Nevada recorded three takeaways (three INT) Saturday night--matching its highest total of the season (3 at Texas State, Sept. 23).

• Defensive back Richard Toney Jr. returned a second-quarter interception 43 yards for a touchdown ... it is Nevada’s second pick-six of the season (KK Meier, 98 yards at Texas State, Sept. 23) ... Toney also finished the game with six tackles, and a shared tackle-for-loss.

• Defensive end Jonathan Maldonado’s first-quarter interception was the first of his career, and his second-straight game with a takeaway (fumble recovery at San Diego State, Oct. 21).

• Defensive back Michael Coats Jr. intercepted his first-career pass, returning it 42 yards ... Coats Jr. also broke up two passes and made two tackles.

• Safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with 10 tackles Saturday, his third double digit-tackle game of the season.

• Kicker Brandon Talton hit his sixth-career field goal of 50-plus yards with his 52-yarder in the second quarter.

• Talton matched his career high with four field goals made, going 4-for-4 on the night (34, 47, 52, 22) ... his previous four-FG games were against Weber State (Sept. 14, 2019; 4-for-4), against San Diego State (Oct. 21, 2020; 4-for-5), and at Boise State (Oct. 2, 2021; 4-for-4).

• Talton, with 14 points on the night, moved alone into second place on Nevada’s all-time scoring list ... he is currently at 370 career points, just 15 behind all-time leader Marty Zendejas (385).

• Running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell scored his first-career touchdown on a two-yard rush in the thrid quarter ... Badolato-Birdsell finished the game with 36 rushing yards on 15 carries.

• Freshman tight end Jayden O’Rourke made the first catch of his collegiate career, a 12-yard reception in the third quarter.

• Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell led the Pack with 79 receiving yards on two catches.

• Carlos Sandy returned a punt 36 yards on the final play of the third quarter, the longest punt return of the season for Nevada.

