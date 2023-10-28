Reno police looking for missing woman

Missing endangered woman
Missing endangered woman(Reno Police Dept.)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is searching for a woman officers say is endangered.

Tamlyn Cetchum was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27th around 4:00 p.m. driving in the area of I-580 northbound near the Summit Mall.

She was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve sweatshirt, black pants, and grey shoes.

The car is described as a 2012 Black Toyota Prius with California license plate 9FAP515.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.

They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW. They can also head to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

10-27-23
Damonte Ranch at Reed; Pyramid Lake at Virginia City
Money from every sale of Cemetery Gin will help find lost graves in Virginia City and help...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Nevada Day Benefits Businesses
Nevada Day help support local Businesses.
Nevada Day Parade: What to Expect
Nevada Day Benefits Businesses
Nevada Day helps support local businesses