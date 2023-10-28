Reno police looking for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is searching for a woman officers say is endangered.

Tamlyn Cetchum was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27th around 4:00 p.m. driving in the area of I-580 northbound near the Summit Mall.

She was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve sweatshirt, black pants, and grey shoes.

The car is described as a 2012 Black Toyota Prius with California license plate 9FAP515.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.

They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW. They can also head to secretwitness.com.

