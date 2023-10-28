At 93, founder of free ESL in-home program seeks to pass the torch

CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than a decade ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada has helped more than 8,000 adult learners in becoming more secure and independent by learning to speak, read, write and understand English.

Veronica Loza Galvan from Carson City says the decision to learn English came after a difficult time in her life. Her husband was facing health problems and not understanding what the doctors and nurses were saying was very frustrating.

“I decided, I really decided I want to do this. I want to learn English and I want to do the right things here,” said Loza Galvan.

With a baby on the way and the medical bills, taking classes was not an option. Until she found out about a special program .

Born in New York to Jewish parents who fled Europe before the holocaust, Florence Phillips knows firsthand what is like to be the child of immigrants who don’t speak English.

“My parents could not talk to my teachers; my parents could not help me with homework,” said Phillips.

After spending some time in the Peace Corps, working on community-building projects and teaching English, Phillips discovered there were many people like her parents in her own backyard.

“Florence, you don’t have to leave Nevada. You can do right here, what you were doing in other countries,” said Phillips.

In 2004, she launched the English Language Learners In-Home Program. A nonprofit that provides free ESL, citizenship, GED and computer classes.

“I said, we will come to your home, no transportation is needed. My parents didn’t have transportation. They had to travel by subway in New York to get to a class,” said Phillips. There’s no certain days and times. I eliminated that because most learners like my parents had two to three jobs to survive.”

The classes are one on one and follow the learner’s availability.

Thanks to donations and hundreds of volunteer tutors, the program has helped thousands of families, and hundreds like Loza Galvan are now U.S Citizens.

“Really, this program changed my life,” said Loza Galvan. “I feel good to help my daughter, to get a new job, go to the school again.”

After being recognized as CNN hero in 2018, Phillips program gained even more popularity and with the pandemic sending life online, the classes have expanded to more than 40 states and 20 plus countries.

“That’s all it takes…. two sessions a week, one hour each session to help somebody become self-sufficient,” said Phillips. “This is what the American dream is all about.”

The calls for tutoring help and student applications continue piling up daily. At 93, Phillips, founder and executive director of the program, doesn’t know how to ignore them, but knows she also needs more help. That’s why she’s looking for an organization or someone to pass the torch to soon.

For information about donating to support literacy or becoming a volunteer tutor, visit www.eslinhome.org.

If you have any questions, call 775-888-2021. You can also email Phillips at florence.phillips@eslinhome.org.

