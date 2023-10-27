Open for Business: Western Turf and Hardscapes shares tips for fall and winter lawncare

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Turf and Hardscapes has three areas of specialty: hardscapes, turf and rock and soil. While most people think of lawncare in the spring and summer, there are things you can do in your yard this fall and winter to prepare for next warm season.

General manager, Laura Perry, stopped by Morning Break to talk about services they offer and how they can help you create the front and backyards of your dream.

Watch Friday’s interview on Morning Break to learn more.

To find out more about Western Turf and Hardscapes, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.