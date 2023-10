RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On this Thursday edition on the Sports Caravan we roll into the first week of the regional playoffs in the 5A.

We also tackle a 3A North Regional game, and a 2A game to wrap up the regular season.

Enjoy!

10-26-23

10-26-23

10-26-23

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.