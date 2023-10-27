New art mural to be unveiled at Barbara Bennett Park

The mural, which will be unveiled on Monday
The mural, which will be unveiled on Monday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be unveiling a new art mural at Barbara Bennett Park.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling on Monday, Oct. 30 at 4:00 p.m. The city says the mural will pay homage to northern Nevada’s connection to Basque culture.

The mural will include references to the downtown city skyline, Basque shepherds, literary contributions of Basques in Nevada, the landscape, Basque boarding houses and restaurants, as well as food and dance. It is painted on the exterior south wall of the park facing the basketball courts.

“Many people don’t realize the strong Basque influence that is woven throughout our history,” said Megan Berner, Arts & Culture Manager. “This mural is a colorful and impressive reminder of our roots, and I am proud that we are adding this work of art to our public art collection.”

