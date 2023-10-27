MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and help find thousands of lost graves.(Noah Bond | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Comstock Distillers in Reno is making a product called Cemetery Gin, designed to help restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery in Virginia City to its former beauty and help find thousands of lost graves.

The Cemetery includes roughly 14 different sections containing the remains of people from different groups who lived in the mining City during the mid 1800′s. Four of the sections are the final resting places for Jews, Masons, Catholics, and miners.

“This is the town that built San Francisco. This is the town that changed the monetary aspects of the world,” said Virginia City Director of Tourism, Todd Tuttle.

An estimated $20 billion worth of silver, in today’s dollars, was pulled from the ground from 1860 to early 1910.

By the 1880′s about 25,000 people called Virginia City home.

The City’s fame attracted the likes of Mark Twain who wrote for the City newspaper. He would eventually move on and grow his fame, but perhaps the biggest story in this Cemetery is about Captain Edward Farris Storey.

He was a famous mason who was killed in the Paiute Wars at Pyramid Lake in 1860.

Storey County Nevada is named after him, but most of the people buried in the Silver Terrace Cemetery were ordinary people.

“There was on average one funeral every day during the boom years of this City,” said Comstock Cemetery Foundation Representative, James Clark.

“We’d like to be able to identify them, and be able to find where they’re located,” Tuttle said.

A Made in Nevada product called Cemetery Gin is helping find the lost remains scattered beneath the ground in Virginia City. For every bottle sold $1 is donated to the Comstock Cemetery Foundation.

Clark remembers the first time he tried the product in 2015, “It was unique. I turned around and said, ‘Gee I think I just tasted a pine tree.’”

A large portion of the flavor in Cemetery Gin comes from juniper berries.

The Gin also contains pine nuts, orange peel, lime peel and a number of other proprietary ingredients.

It’s made 2 miles from Virginia City at Comstock Distillers in Reno at 1345 East 4th Street.

“We’re so excited to represent that City and that City’s special drink. When you go out into the desert in Nevada, you can smell the sagebrush and the pine nuts. It’s just that sense that you get.” said Comstock Distillers Chief Operating Officer, Randy Barnes.

It takes up to 14 hours to brew one batch of Cemetery Gin.

Cemetery Gin is sold across Nevada and in California, Texas, and Florida.

“Knowing that some of those proceeds go to help preserve the Cemetery is super exciting for us. We’re happy to be a participant in it,” Barnes said.

Click here for a list of locations where you can buy Cemetery Gin.

Click here to donate to the Comstock Cemetery Foundation to help restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and help find lost graves.

Shoppers can click here to purchase directly from authentic Nevada businesses or click here for a full list of Made in Nevada businesses.

Business owners who make products in Nevada can click here to learn about the benefits of joining the nonprofit known as “Made in Nevada” free of charge. They include connecting with more local shoppers, connecting with other business owners, and a platform to advertise your products to a wider audience in the Silver State.

Below is a list of locations you can purchase Cemetery Gin:

  1. 40 Mile Saloon
  2. Alibi Lounge
  3. Aloha Discount Wine & Liquors
  4. Arario Midtown
  5. Arlington Saloon
  6. BeerNv
  7. Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits
  8. Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits (4th Street)
  9. Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits - N Virginia
  10. Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits - South Virginia
  11. Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits - Sullivan Ln
  12. Black Rabbit Mead Company
  13. Bucket of Blood Saloon
  14. Chop 40
  15. Coconut Bowl at Wild Island
  16. Cowboy Liquor
  17. Craft Wine and Beer
  18. Dart Beverage
  19. Gold Hill Hotel and Crown Point Restaurant
  20. Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort
  21. Homegrown Gastropub
  22. Incline Liquor
  23. JB Liquor
  24. Minden Meat and Deli
  25. Old Southwest Social House
  26. Palace Restaurant & Saloon
  27. Pizza Baron
  28. PJ & Company
  29. Pyramid Fine Wine & Spirits
  30. Red Dog Saloon
  31. Reno Axe
  32. Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
  33. Royal Market - Cold Springs
  34. Royal Market - Pyramid
  35. Second Street Seasonals
  36. Shenanigan’s
  37. Sierra Tap House
  38. Silver Queen Hotel
  39. Skipolini’s
  40. Smashin’ Good Time
  41. Tasting Service
  42. The Beer Studio
  43. The Village Well
  44. The Z Bar
  45. Vino 100
  46. Virginia City RV Park
  47. Virginia City Station
  48. Virginia City Visitor Center
  49. Wild River Grille
  50. Wonder Aleworks

