Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to a study at Harvard, and another at Stanford, the physical, social, and emotional capacities that are developed in early childhood are important building blocks for school and workplace success later in life.

Roxanne Moschetti, psychology professor and children’s development researcher at TMCC , says the study highlights the ways that different activities impact a child’s personal growth.

“There’s a huge study out of Harvard looking at these things and, on the brain, and so participating in music connects different neuropathways. All three of those things also help with creativity, strategic planning; a big one is executive function, which is basically the ability to complete a task all the way through,” says Moschetti.

“If we are just sitting at home, it is not helping. So, it’s important to say how can we at least diversify what is going on after school and just get them involved in something.”

Moschetti also touched on why getting children involved in programs can be difficult. She also mentioned the importance of thinking outside the box and weighing different options.

“What you see is maybe these things are really important for them, but then there’s a single mom, and who is working so many hours a week and doesn’t have the means or the ability to pay for or drive them there or even research things that are available to them,” says Moschetti. “Maybe you don’t do organized sports, but the neighborhood goes and throws a football around outside. You know, there’s been a lot of studies that say even being outside for 15 minutes minimizes stress hormones.”

But these benefits are not just for our kids. She says these activities are important for adults too.

“Recognizing the added benefit for ourselves also, as parents, of implementing arts and sports or exercise into our lives. And all the data that says that not having stress makes us sick ultimately. It’s important, right. It’s important.”

Resources for parents:

Truckee Meadows Boys and Girls Club

Northern Nevada Sports and Recreation

Great Basin Soccer League

City of Reno Youth Sports

Nevada Museum of Art Programs

Children’s Cabinet Youth Programs

Children’s Music Program Suggestions from NVmoms.com

