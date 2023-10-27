The Honey Bar creates haunted Halloween pop-up bar with specialty cocktails for spooky season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all witches, ghouls, ghosts, and vampires! Spooky season is finally here and what better way to ring in the Halloween scaries than with Honey Bar inside Reno Public Market. For the entire month of October, guests can check out the Haunted Honey Halloween Pop-Up Bar with a full BOO-ze-filled Halloween menu.

Ilona Smith Martinez, beverage director, stopped by Morning Break to whip up a couple cocktails (and mocktail versions) that are as delicious to drink as they are to look at!

The menu of chilling concoctions includes a frozen green monster mule, fruity spooktacular creations, and a delicious ghost-like twist on the espresso martini. There will also be a Halloween party at The Honey Bar Friday, Oct. 27 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Haunted Honey Cocktails Menu:

Eye Roll: Vodka, lemon, lychee, and jamaica, topped with a lychee cherry eyeball

Monster Mule: A green mule in a cauldron; the frozen spin on the Moscow mule

Wake the Dead: Vanilla espresso martini topped with a ghost peep

DOA (Dead on Arrival): An IV drip bag filled with tequila, red passion juice, and lime

