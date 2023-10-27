GSR’s Grand Adventure Land to close next week

Grand Sierra Resort
Grand Sierra Resort(handout photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grand Adventure Land at the Grand Sierra Resort will be closing its doors next week.

The GSR made the announcement Thursday that it will be closing on Oct. 31. They did not specify why it would be closing.

From now until its closure, the GSR will be offering 20% off to anyone who visits.

Grand Adventure Land will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

