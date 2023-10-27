Celebrating our statehood: Nevada Day Parade happening in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October 28 marks Nevada Day and the annual Nevada Day Parade. This year, the parade has a theme of “Home Means Nevada.”

Join thousands of people lining the streets of Carson City for an unforgettable experience. Event organizers are recommending parade-goers dress warm.

This year’s celebration promises more family-friendly events, including bouncy houses and face painting. Four different vendor areas will offer a variety of food and entertainment. Plus, the World Championship Rock Drill will be taking place at the Carson Mall.

The parade kicks off at the intersection of William and Carson Street and ends at the intersection of Stewart and Carson Street. The parade will include 229 entries this year.

Organizers recommend arriving early – some vendors set up as early as 5 in the morning to secure their spots. The streets of Carson City are expected to be filled with 30 to 40 thousand spectators.

For those unable to make it to Carson City, this year marks the first-ever live streaming of the event. Tune in at nevadaday.com and click on the Facebook button at the bottom of the page.

The day starts with a balloon launch at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m.

A post-Nevada Day Parade cleanup will be happening Sunday at 8 a.m. You can meet volunteers at 3rd and Curry Street.

