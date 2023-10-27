Carson City couple shares their secret to 75 years of marriage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City couple is sharing their secrets for a long-lasting love.

“Time went by real fast and, here it is, 75 years!,” Chuck Beattie beamed while reminiscing about his shared life.

If you ask Pat and Chuck Beattie what the hardest part of being married for 75 years is, they’ll tell you that it just went too fast. That time, hasn’t diminished their feelings for one another, but rather, has matured their love into something they could’ve never imagined.

“I think I probably love him more,” said Pat when asked what has changed through the years. “I love her more too, it grows with you. You have a deep love,” continues Chuck. He then pauses, smiles, and adds “She’s special.”

The Beattie’s met on a blind date in 1947.

“The dark brown eyes and the dark hair is what got me,” jokes Pat.

By 1948 they were married in a small ceremony in what is now the Methodist Church in Carson City. At just 21 and 24 years old, the two had a quick engagement of 3 months. Pat says she was eager to get back to college. For Chuck, the decision to marry Pat was an easy one.

“I told her I loved her very much and maybe we could get married,” Chuck said.

The best part of their lives, they say, was raising their two children and traveling the world together. They say they have seen so many countries together that they’ve lost count. But their favorites, were New Zealand for Pat, and for Chuck, the self proclaimed history buff, his favorite was Egypt.

When asked what their secret is, they will simply tell you that they are team.

“We’ve had such a wonderful life because we considered each other and if we disagree, we talk the issue over and come to the conclusion that’s best for the family. And we’re still doing that,” Chuck said.

