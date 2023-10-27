Breast cancer survivor creates podcast to help herself and others through the healing process

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Friday on Morning Break, KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko sat down with a local breast cancer survivor, Jamie Vaughn, to talk about her podcast, “Test Those Breasts.”

She started the podcast as a healing mechanism and to help shorten the learning curve for other breast cancer patients. There’s already 20+ episodes out now and can be listened to on all podcast platforms.

Here’s its description on Apple Podcasts: “This podcast by Jamie Vaughn is a deep-dive discussion on a myriad of breast cancer topics, such as early detection, the initial shock of diagnosis, testing/scans, treatment, loss of hair, caregiving, surgery, and advocacy. These episodes will include breast cancer survivors, thrivers, caregivers, surgeons, oncologists, therapists, and other specialists who can speak to many different topics.”

You can also follow Test Those Breasts on Instagram.

