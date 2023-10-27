Artown Encore Series brings “Piaf: The Show” to the Eldorado Showroom in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown is thrilled to announce the return of the Artown Encore Series, featuring the internationally acclaimed production, “Piaf! The Show.”

Executive director, Beth Macmillan, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets quickly before the one-night-only show sells out.

“Piaf!” will be performed on the Eldorado Showroom stage in Reno Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

With more than 400 performances across 50 countries and a million tickets sold, “Piaf! The Show” has become a global sensation, earning its place as the biggest French success story since 2015. This captivating performance unfolds in two parts, each lasting 45 minutes, narrating the remarkable journey of the iconic singer Edith Piaf. It does so through her unforgettable songs, led by internationally-acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, brought to life with an original stage design and never-before-seen images of Edith Piaf.

Tickets are available online.

