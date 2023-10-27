Aces to host watch party for parent club Diamondbacks for World Series Game 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces will be hosting a watch party for their parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks next week.

The Diamondbacks are making their first World Series appearance as they take on the Texas Rangers. The Reno Aces will be hosting a watch party for Game 3 on Oct. 30.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. through the rest of the game. The watch party will be hosted at The Club at Greater Nevada Field.

Admission is free and light snacks will be provided. Free parking will be made available at the garage at Ballpark Lane.

