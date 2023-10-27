5 area businesses fail RPD alcohol compliance checks

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five area businesses failed alcohol compliance checks conducted by the Reno Police Department.

On Thursday, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 14 businesses in Reno to see if they would serve an underage person.

14 business in total were checked and five failed, serving alcohol to the underage volunteer. In each case, the volunteer provided their actual state issued ID, if they were asked for it, which identified them as underage.

The five business that failed the check were:

  • Our Bar, located at 211 W. 2nd Street
  • The Library, located at 134 W. 2nd Street
  • Playfield, located at 150 N. Arlington Ave
  • The Eddy, located at 16 South Sierra Street
  • Jacksons, located at 901 North Virginia Street

