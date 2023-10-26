Winnemucca Walmart offering prescription drug disposal

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Walmart in Winnemucca will be offering medication disposal for prescription drug take back day.

The event will be happening this Saturday and is part of the DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement will set up in the parking lot of the Winnemucca Walmart Supercenter at 3010 Potato Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We continue to prioritize efforts to help prevent any misuse or abuse of prescription medications in our communities,” said Lisa Young, Senior Director with Walmart Specialty Compliance and Ethics. “Collaborating with organizations for efforts like this one can help minimize the chances that prescription medication ends up in the wrong hands.”

