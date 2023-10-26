Village Pet Foundation provides families with grants for pet care

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saving a pet’s life can be done in multiple ways but financial barriers could limit all of the accessible options. On average, a regular vet visit costs between $50 to $300 depending on the animal, location and services. In the case of an emergency, owners could face an expensive bill.

The Village Pet Foundation is committed to saving pet’s lives by offering financial support to families who cannot afford the medical procedure. “We step up and pay 100% of the care. Whatever they need, it does not matter to us,” said Patricia Abbey, the owner of the foundation. “They go to their vet and the vets contact us, and then the vets screen. In their business, they know who might be struggling and who isn’t. They contact us. We have our form, we have a grants committee and we sit down and meet with the people.”

The thrift shop opened in July and it is filled with clothes donated from the community. Since its opening, the foundation has assisted 20 pets, each treatment ranging between $2,000 to $3,000. All of the proceeds go towards providing financial support for families.

The main focus is medical needs, but now they have established a community help fund. “It does not have to be medically related, but if you have a Dawson, who’s old, arthritic and can’t get up on the bed. You need a ramp to get him up and we will pay that for you,” added Abbey. They also have helped people pay for boarding programs and dog beds.

The foundation is offering chipping for dogs on November 5. The Village Pet Foundation thrift store is in Christmas Tree Village on 868 Tahoe Blvd (#5 and #6) in Incline Village. It’s between Crosby’s and Thania’s Juice Bar.

